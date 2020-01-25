Nicki Minaj popped up on Twitter’s trending radar Thursday night after her fan base bombarded social media with speculation about her 2020 comeback. The hashtag #NickiMinajIsComing took over barb space as her dearest supporters gathered to investigate their queen’s whereabouts. The trigger of the uproar started on Instagram when the Queen rapper shared a flyer in her Insta stories of her upcoming appearance at popular hip-hop friendly Miami venue, Mr. Jones, on Wednesday, Jan. 29.



ً”@SMILEYNTHAHOOD @NickiMinaj has something up here sleeve and I’m definitely ready for whatever iscoming. I’m hoping it’s music bc I need some MUSIC!!!!,” one Twitter barb tweeted.

The Instagram story was Nicki’s first of 2020 and first out of her social media hiatus since November 9. Surprisingly, tagged to the show post was her former manager, Big Fendi. There is a chance the two have rekindled their business relationship, with the Mr. Jones gig as a result. That has yet to be confirmed. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Nicki brings in pretty big bucks from making club appearances with a reported average of $500,000.

The most recent sighting of Nicki was through the Instagram post of New Jersey rapper, Retch, who bumped into Nicki during a shopping trip at a undisclosed location.

Well, there is a new Nicki album in the works. During an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ last June, she confirmed the making of a new album but when asked about a release date she admitted that she will be taking her time putting the project together.

At this point, Nicki’s hiatus trips are signature and telling. Telling that something is certainly up her sleeve whether if it is a personal mark or musical blessing. With a subtle end on the decade and her Queen of Rap identity, it is a matter of time and space for Minaj to bring in 2020 with a bang.