Earlier this morning, Jan 24, YG was arrested in connection with an alleged robbery. According to TMZ, Los Angeles County Sherrif’s served a search warrant, as well as an arrest warrant, on his San Fernando Valley home at around 4 am PST. Around 9:30 am, YG was taken into police custody and booked on robbery charges.

YG is currently scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards this Sunday alongside Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin and Roddy Ricch for the Nipsey Hussle Tribute.

Famous attorney Joe Tacopina has been tapped by YG for assistance with the matter.

“This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them,” Tacopina said to TMZ. “YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details … we are learning about this case through the media.”

“Rest assured, my client will be cleared of all charges, if they even survive past the arraignment,” he added.

“YG has a performance scheduled at The Grammy’s Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle … so the timing is suspect, to put it mildly.”

On July 3, 2019, YG’s SUV was involved in a high-speed chase which began in Compton, CA and ended in a police officer shootout in Inglewood, CA. An innocent 65-year-old man was killed in the shootout.

YG made had made a statement regarding the incident stating “I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on the Fourth of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened.”

A couple of weeks after the shooting, YG’s rental home in Hollywood Hills was raided and one person was arrested on a weapons charge.

It is still unknown whether YG’s arrest is related to the incident that occurred in July.