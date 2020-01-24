Michael Rainey Jr. Says Fans Have Sent Him Hundreds of Death Threats Over His Role in ‘Power’

Come on, y’all. Leave Michael Rainey Jr. alone! Tariq is not real.

After leaks point to Rainey’s character as the trigger man who killed Power star Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick, fans of the show have reached out to him via Instagram DM with threatening messages.

Rainey posted two images of himself to Instagram with the caption: “Me going through my dms tryna figure out why I have 326 death threat messages.”

So again, guys, leave Mr. Rainey alone. It’s just a show. Episode 14 comes on this Sunday and the last episode is set for Feb 9.