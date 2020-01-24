The NBA on TNT crew announced the starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. LeBron James was the overall leading vote-getter and will serve as a team captain with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as the other captain.

Rounding out the selections in the Western Conference was LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Staples Center rival and Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard, Houston Rocket James Harden and Luke Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. On the East side is Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics, first-timer and Atlanta Hawk Trae Young, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiied and another first timer in Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

Next week on the NBA pregame show the reserves will be announced, including Jimmy Butler who many feel should have earned a spot in the starting line-up and the following week will be the draft of players.

Check out the starting rosters below.