SOURCE SPORTS: Trae Young and Pascal Siakam Have Emotional Family Moments After Being Named NBA All-Stars

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors have taken another leap in their respective NBA careers by being named to the NBA All-Star teams for the first time.

Ice Trae watched the announcement of the starters form his home theater with his family and shared a tearful hug with his mom once he found out he made it.

NBA Champion Pascal Siakam received a surprise from his brother as he found out the achievement and also shared the honor with his father.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is Sunday, February 16 live from Chicago.