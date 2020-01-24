Lord Jamar Has Heard Eminem’s Latest Diss to Him and He is Not Impressed

It is time for Lord Jamar vs Eminem episode 206. It may not be that many but it sure seems like it, right?

Plenty of discussions is going on around Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By and of course Jamar visited his friend VladTV and offered his response to disses toward him and the album as a whole.

“He made a whole song about me,” says Jamar.”‘Ain’t he talking about me? No!? I thought ‘Stepdad’ is the one he’s talking about me. Which song are you talking about? Oh the one where he had a little verse about me? Nah, that ain’t as good as the ‘Stepdad!’ ‘Stepdad’ is banging! That shit rocks! That’s a whole song about me!”

He would go on to address the proper diss “I Will,” which features three-fourths of Slaughterhouse and enters some preliminary shade by saying it “falls short” because Joe Budden isn’t featured.

“I know what this bitch ass said. And what? I’m still unscathed,” Jamar fired off. “Guess what, motherfuckerss still ain’t listening to that in the hood. They gotta read about it because again my point is proven, nobody listens to your fuckin shit.”

