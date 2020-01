Lil Wayne Set to Release New Album Next Friday

The career of Lil Wayne is rolling along with his new album Funeral.

Following Tha Carter V, which dropped in 2018, Weezy F will arrive into 2020 with an entirely new effort.

“Welcome to the funeral,” Wayne raps in the teaser clip on social media. “Closed casket as usual.”

Cover art for the album is now available and it also appears we will now get Wayne on a press run as he will be visiting some of your favorite shows like Drink Champs.

Check out the announcement below.