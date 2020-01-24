Lauren London Poses With YG, J. Stone, Killa Twan and Pacman Da Gunman for The Marathon Clothing X PUMA’s ‘Hustle and Motivate’ Collection

Lauren London is truly going the distance with Nipsey Hussle. The actress revealed a new collaborative collection by The Marathon Clothing and Puma called “Hustle and Motivate” on Instagram Thursday night. In a nicely crisp photo, London is seen fiercely posed with YG, J. Stone, Killa Twan, and Pacman Da Gunman, who are all documented comrades of the late Nipsey Hustle.

” #HussleAndMotivate,” the caption simply read.

Another image from the collective shows Lauren with her head bowed down and perfectly parted hair rocking a sweatshirt with a heartfelt engraved message that says,” We (The Marathon Clothing” honor the endurance and unwavering faith of those that never quit. Our products represent their testimony. Life is a marathon.”

Earlier this month, she teamed up with Puma for the debut of the “Forever Stronger” campaign, featuring a heart-rending visual paying tribute to Nipsey. Lauren is seen flowing the same Crenshaw grounds once touched by Nipsey while narrating sentimental phrases. “I got a question only Lord knows; does life birth us twice?” she asked.

Nipsey Hussle was appointed as a brand ambassador for Puma in January 2018. The beloved Victory Lap artist was in talks with Puma merchandise manager Ian Forde about a co-branded capsule collection with his clothing line The Marathon Clothing and athletic apparel giant. The project promised to include every iota of detail Hussle manifested. The collection made its debut last year on Sept. 5, six months after his tragic murder, and was sold out the very next day.