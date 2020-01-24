Things seem to be in order for legendary actress Jada Pinkett Smith at the start of the New Year. Jada’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, has been renewed through 2022 and is also receiving its own spinoff.

The show stars three generations of women, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her mom and daughter, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith. The show creates a space, to “have open honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues,” says Jada. Jada, Adrienne, and Willow have interviewed some of social media’s greatest influencers such as TI and Tiny, Jordyn Woods, Ayesha Curry, Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union, Will Smith, and more!

Facebook Watch’s head of development and programming, Mina Lefevre told The Hollywood Reporter, “We’ve been fortunate enough to be in business with such wonderful partners and are thrilled to expand the ‘Red Table Talk’ franchise with Jada Pinkett Smith, the Estefans and Westbrook Studios. Red Table Talk is a shining example of how content, community, and conversation come together on Facebook Watch. We’re proud to keep this conversation going around topics our fans care about.”

Grammy award-winning singer, Gloria Estefan will be joined by her daughter and niece Emily and LiLi to pick up the conversations in their spinoff of the show in Miami.

“I’m incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami,” says Gloria Estefan. “Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table.”

When asked about the Estefan spinoff, executive producer Jada Pinkett-Smith says, “I’m incredibly proud of ‘Red Table Talk,’ and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily, and Lili. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

Congrats to Jada and the Estefans on their success in the New Year.