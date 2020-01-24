A group of children battling pediatric cancer has gone viral after using Sean Diddy Combs’ “Bad Boys for Life” song as their inspirational anthem.

The children seen in the video have either beaten cancer or are still battling cancer. The children come from a non-profit organization called “Fighting all Monsters” located in Miami, Florida. In their last act, the organization gifted one hundred families with one thousand dollars each, with a special dedication to families that have lost their child throughout the Christmas holiday.

The children’s wanted to get the attention of the hip-hop mogul. “We aint going no where. We aint goin no where. We can’t be stopped now, cause its Bad Boys for Life,” the children sang the lyrics to Diddy’s song.

The group’s goal is to bring awareness to pediatric cancer. Statistics show that 43 kids a day are diagnosed with cancer. Snoop Dogg was seen making an appearance with the children, which only made the children eager to catch the attention of the man responsible for their unofficial anthem.

Sure enough, Diddy has seen the report of the children singing his song and responded. “WOW! I’M SO INSPIRED BY THIS,” he began on Instagram. “These kids are so strong and I’m humbled they’ve found strength in one of my songs. They are fearless and motivating me like nothing before.⁣ And of course I’ll dance with all of you! Every time I’m feeling my energy shift I get up and dance. Keeps my vibrations high!⁣ I’ll dance with y’all every day! Never stop believing and remember WE AIN’T GOING NOWHERE!!!!”

TMZ reports that since Diddy has shared the video of the children, there has been a huge amount of support. An Apple executive allegedly reached out to the organization inquiring about ways to help the organization, following a man who donated 21K worth of iPad’s from the company. Individuals have also reached out to volunteer with the non-profit organization.