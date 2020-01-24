Barclays Center was full of stars last night to see the Los Angeles Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets. A$AP Ferg, Michael Strahan, New York Mets’ Robinson Cano, Hasan Minhaj, Ronny Chieng, and Rutgers WR Mohammed Jabbie were all in attendance. Young MA also delivered a halftime performance. With all that star power in one room, the interaction between LeBron James and Bill Clinton was what left everyone talking.

After putting on a display and schooling the Nets to the tune of a 27 point, 12 rebounds and 10 assist triple-double in a 128-113 victory, James spent a considerable amount of time with President Clinton courtside.

“Between him and Barack (Obama), my presidents, guys that I’ve just admired, when Bill was in office and obviously when Barack in office,” James said to USA TODAY Sports. “To be able to have a personal relationship with Barack and being able to go up to Bill and he knows me, it’s just surreal.”

“I know you all get sick and tired of hearing about the kid from Akron, you have no idea where I come from and the odds that were stacked up against me, to have moments where I can shake the President of the United States’ hand and be on a first-name basis, it’s crazy,” James added.

LeBron James will be back on the national stage Saturday in Philadelphia where he will take on the 76ers and be just 18 points shy from passing Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list.