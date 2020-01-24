Chance the Rapper is stepping outside of the studio and stepping behind some of the greatest pranks you will see on your favorite stars as the new host of Punk’d. The Grammy award-winning superstar will be reimagined for a new generation and will be exclusively available on Quibi’s mobile video platform.

The MTV series will take Chano and his 3 cap to the director’s chair with bite-sized episodes and full hidden camera displays for every second of hilarious action.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” said the Grammy award-winning artist. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

Launching on April 6, 2020, Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone. Quibi will feature original content from Hollywood’s biggest stars. Quibi – which is short for “quick bites” – is built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing with new episodes of movie-quality shows delivered in 10 minutes or less.

See the teaser for the series below.