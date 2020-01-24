The streets are getting ready for Bobby Shmurda to come back after he finishes his time behind bars. A recent report reveals Bobby could have some music on the way before he is a free man.

Rising Brooklyn star Fivio Foreign pulled up on Ebro Darden for an interview and detailed Rowdy Rebel told him a mixtape is on the way from Shmurda.

“Bobby, he’s dropping a mixtape from jail,” Fivio told Darden. “I spoke to Rebel on the phone. He said, two weeks and he got some fire coming out. He’s going crazy.”

The last formal release we heard from Bobby was way back in 2014 when he dropped his two mixtapes Shmoney Shmurda and Shmurdaville, but Hip-Hop is eagerly awaiting his return.

Fivio has some heat on the way as well in the form of his debut album, which will be named The Bible.