Jane Chika Oranika—also know as Chika became well-known when her freestyle “A Letter to Kanye Omari West” went viral in 2018. The freestyle questioned West for his public support of Donald Trump and endorsement of political commentator Candace Owens.

Now the heartfelt, soul-grabbing emcee is back with a new freestyle and video. Featured in a new Calvin Klein ad and on the tongues of every real hip hop head, Chika is putting her foot down in the industry. She recently released a video for her Different World-inspired ‘Can’t Explain It (feat. Charlie Wilson)’ portraying her puppy love for another woman while finessing the beat with bars.

Recently signing with Warner Records and performing at huge shows including Coachella and BET Hip Hop Awards— Chika has proven a force to be reckoned with. She has received public support from Cardi B, Erykah Badu, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Naomi Campbell. At almost 1 million Instagram followers, the Alabama emcee has already broken boundaries in fashion and is using her platform to add a much needed critical thinker in hip hop.

In a conversation with TIME magazine, Chika revealed her initial reason for her letter to Kanye West. “I felt like Kanye, as someone who’s been in the industry for so long and someone who’s so respected by so many, to directly spit in the face of the people who built him up, was kind of triggering. It made me annoyed. I feel like he wasn’t taking his position seriously enough to realize that what he was saying could directly hurt the very people who built him up to have the platform to say what he’s saying.”

She continues, “I felt like I had to do my due diligence because I’m trying to be in the same industry as you, but I have to help the people at this point, and you’re not doing that. No one was really doing that; everyone was just like quietly disagreeing. I felt like the only way to directly get to him was to talk to him over his own song. That’s the most Kanye thing you could possibly do because he’s going to listen.”

Check out her “A Letter to Kanye Omari West” and her new freestyle below.

Photo courtesy: @nicolbiesekphoto