Yo Gotti is ready to treat his hometown with his 8th Annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash. Set for June 19, Gotti will takeover the FedEx Forum where he and an array of special guests will take the stage.

At past Birthday Bash celebrations, Gotti has brought out Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Moneybagg Yo, Jeezy, YG, Lil Boosie, Megan Thee Stallion, Trey Songz, NLE Choppa, and Polo G.

“This year’s Birthday Bash is going to be the best one yet,” Yo Gotti said. “We have special guests and surprises in the works, and I can’t wait for my fans to experience it. This is going to be the greatest party Memphis has ever seen.”

Tickets will officially go on-sale on Friday (1/24) at 10 am CT and will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.