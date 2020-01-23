SOURCE SPORTS: Odell Beckham, Jr. Has Some Explaining to Do With New Browns Coach

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver, Odell Beckham, Jr. will have some explaining to do today.

According to the NFL, he is to meet with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to discuss his recent off the field actions.

It’s their first sit-down meeting since LSU’s football championship win. Beckham is an alumnus and embroiled in controversy.

“I’m looking forward to sitting down with Odell face to face,” Stefanski said, to The Plain Dealer. “At that point, that’s when I can start laying out my expectations for Odell and for all of our players.”

Beckham was seen on video handing LSU players money after their win. An LSU said the money was fake, however, Heisman trophy winner and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said the money was indeed real.

Later in the locker room, OBJ was caught slapping a police officer on the backside.

“I don’t have a relationship yet with Odell, so we need to sit down and get to know each other,” he said. “He needs to get to know me, I need to get to know him, and then we’re going to move forward with our eyes ahead to 2020.”

Stefanski joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2006 and was there until 2019. On January 13, 2020, Stefanski signed a 5-year contract to become the 18th head coach of the Cleveland Browns.