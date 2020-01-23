Orlando Brown has publicly been dealing with mental illness and substance abuse for some time now. He sporadically makes headlines as a result of the outlandish things he does and says.

This week the former That’s So Raven star resurfaced claiming Nick Cannon performed oral sex on him while dressed as a woman. It was safe to assume that the mogul was going to respond, but he was very mature and compassionate.

“When I first saw this I thought it was fucking hilarious,” wrote Cannon. “But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a ‘teachable moment!’ First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work.”

Cannon goes on to urge that we do better as a community to help the young folks in need who are suffering from mental illness, like Brown. “I watched various of this young brother’s videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I don’t know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young man’s life but let’s embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn’t become another lost victim to these Hollywood circumstances.”

Nick Cannon also called out media outlets for sharing the story in the first place.