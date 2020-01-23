The NFL released a public service announcement on Botham Jean, the 26-year-old man who was fatally shot by an off-duty Dallas Police officer in his home on Sept. 6, 2018. The PSA features narration by Jean’s mother Allison Jean, father Bertrum Jean and his sister Allisa Findley.

This is the third PSA of The Responsibility Program, a tag-team effort between Roc nation and NFL to raise awareness about causes that should band our communities together and create mutual respect.

The Responsibility Program has partnered with The Players Coalition for the first PSA in November detailing the killing of Danroy “DJ” Henry in October of 2010. The second was a collaboration with Meek Mill and the Dreamchasers about Antwon Rose II who was killed by an officer in June of 2018.

“I’m thankful that the NFL created this PSA to honor Botham’s legacy and deliver an important message about empathy and unity. I truly hope that our society learns from Botham’s story – and the stories of many others – so we can make a lasting change in this world. Together, we must all set a better example for future generations and leaders.”

You can see the video below.