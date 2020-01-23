Next Sunday the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle in Super Bowl LIV, to assist fans in showing their pride, New Era Cap has just released the New Era Official Super Bowl LIV Sideline Collection and three additional cap releases.

The collection is available now and features 9FORTY® and a knit, which will be sene on coaches and players during the big game.

Additional hats that will drop will include:

New Era Super Bowl LIV Tarmac Collection: Available in a 9FIFTY® silhouette and a fedora, these hats will be given to players and coaches upon their arrival in Miami.

New Era x Wilson NFL 100 9FIFTY®: This limited edition cap celebrates NFL’s 100th Season featuring a metallic NFL100 badge across the front crown. The cap’s visor is wrapped in genuine Wilson leather from an official NFL football and is embossed with official NFL football marks across the top.

New Era x Jason Taylor NFL Shield 9FIFTY®: This custom 9FIFTY® cap was designed by former Miami Dolphin linebacker Jason Taylor and features a teal colored satin with an orange and teal tonal NFL Shield on the front, and an embroidered “99” on the cap’s right-side panel. Taylor’s autograph is inscribed on the visor and an orange satin lining features Dolphins themed graphics. Retailing for $99.99 USD, this cap will be available January 29th on neweracap.com and at the NFL SHOP in the Super Bowl Experience. Fans who purchase the cap on the 29th will be given priority access to meet Taylor while he is on-site at the NFL SHOP in the Super Bowl Experience for fan autographs and photos on Wednesday, January 29th from 4:00-5:00pm.

You can see the caps below. Fans can purchase these caps now on www.neweracap.com for a retail price of $33.99 USD.