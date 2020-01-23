The Jordan Brand has revealed its uniforms for the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend drawing inspiration from Chicago’s transit line.

All eight lines of the train are represented in the uniforms that will take the court during the weekend. Blue and red will be worn during the NBA NBA All-Star Game; purple and orange for NBA Rising Stars; green and pink for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles; and brown and yellow for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game.

Staying true to Chicago, the uniforms added the six-pointed star from the Chicago flag as the symbolic refrain and bringing in the style of the ’90s-era alternate jerseys won by Jordan’s Bulls. A close look at the pinstripes reveals the integration of the star. The silver satin on the numbers and letters are inspired by the train’s worn patina.

The Jordan Brand NBA All-Star 2020 uniforms will take the court on the weekend beginning February 14. Jerseys will be available online at nike.com beginning January 23.