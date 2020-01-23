Fabolous has maintained relevancy throughout two decades, and his clever punchlines play a major part.

The Brooklyn native stopped by The Breakfast Club and DJ Envy asked if anyone ever took offense to one of his punchlines and “pressed” him, and you’d never guess who did. “You know who actually stopped me? Solange. It was some mixtape freestyle, and I said ‘if you could have Beyonce would you take Solange? Luckily she didn’t run down on me in an elevator.”

“The first person I saw was B,” he continues. “She was like ‘let me holla at you.’ I went over there and she was telling me they rock with me — I didn’t think when I was saying it, I didn’t connect like that. With Beyonce, I ain’t gonna share the exact conversation but she told me, these are people. Saying something like that could personally hurt her. I said ‘I did it, and when I see Solange that I’ll apologize to her. I ended up seeing her, years ago. I beelined to Solange to apologize. She was stiff. I was like ‘ey what’s up.'” He proceeds to mimick her nonchalant response. “I was like, I didn’t mean any malice but I apologize for it,” he continues. “She was like, cool.”

“It really woke me up,” Fabolous confesses. “Up until that point, I would say anything in a rap if it was catchy.”

Check out the full interview below: