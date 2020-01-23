Eminem Has A Message For Haters Of His New Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

When Eminem dropped his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By, the hip hop world was taken off guard.

There was no warning and the Albert Hitchcock theme and guest appearances were a blend of classic macabre meets fresh. Eminem took the name of the album from Hitchcock’s 1958 music release.

However, some have taken offense at Slim Shady’s lyrics as usual. Keeping in line with his cinematic theme, the Detroit native issued a statement to those questioning him.

“Cause, see, they call me a menace and if the shoe fits, I'll wear it. But if it don't, then y'all will swallow the truth, grin and bear it” #Renegade #MusicToBeMurderedBy pic.twitter.com/2aIFk2kz8a — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 23, 2020

The album features appearances from new school acts like Young M.A. and his Slaughterhouse squad of Kxng Crooked, Royce 5’9 and Joell Ortiz.

On the song “Unaccomodating”, he makes a reference to a suicide bombing, which occurred after an Ariana Grande show that claimed the lives of 22 people.

“But I’m contemplating yelling “Bombs away!” on the game

Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting”

According to Billboard, the album moved around 280,000 equivalent album units. If Music to Be Murdered By hits No. 1, it will secure Eminem a 10th consecutive debut at No. 1.

All of his charting efforts except for his first, 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, have debuted at No. 1. (Slim debuted and peaked at No. 2.)