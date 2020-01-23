The Eli Manning era of New York Giants football is officially coming to a close as he will announce his retirement at a Friday press conference.

ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano report the forthcoming conference by the future Hall-of-Famer.

Eli Manning announces retirement.#ThankYouEli — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020

During his career, Manning eld the giants to two Super Bowl victories over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, winning the game’s MVP award both times. Making him one of just five players to win the award twice. The other four are Joe Montana, Bart Starr, Tom Brady, and Terry Bradshaw.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” John Mara, Giants president and chief executive officer said in a statement. “Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”

The press conference will be on Friday at 11 am ET.