DeSean Jackson Continues To Pay Homage to Nipsey Hussle With Custom 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

As we’re approaching the one-year anniversary mark since we lost the late great Nipsey Hussle, tributes are still pouring in around sports and the hip hop community. DeSean Jackson is the latest to continue to pay homage to his fallen hero.

The Eagles wide receiver recently purchased a custom Hussle-inspired 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The seats are “Nipsey Blue,” according to TMZ.

The interior and rims are covered in “Nipsey Blue” while the exterior is black. The car features a door light that projects Hussle’s image on the ground whenever it’s opened. Hussle’s logo is also featured throughout the vehicle.

For what it’s worth, Jackson and Hussle shared a deep friendship. They grew up in the Crenshaw section of Los Angeles and knew each other before becoming celebrities.

Jackson wore cleats inspired by the slain rapper during his first season back with the Eagles.

While we lost a legend too soon, it’s good to see those closest to him still paying homage and remembering the marathon continues.