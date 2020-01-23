DaBaby will be honored by The Swisher Sweets Artist Project with the 2020 Spark Award. The celebration of the breakthrough star will start on January 30 with a rooftop event at E11EVEN Miami, which will also unveil the Swisher Sweets Artist project Class of 2020.

Past recipients of the Spark Award include Cardi B and Gucci Mane. For DaBaby, he kicked off 2019 with Baby on Baby making his introduction to the Billboard 200 and returning with Kirk in September for his first No. 1 album. Also included in his run were top collaborations with Offset, Rich the Kid and more.

“Swisher Sweets is thrilled to host our annual Spark Award party in Miami. We have a track record of selecting and honoring the biggest up and coming names in the music scene through our Artist Project events and DaBaby certainly meets that criteria for the Spark Award. He has been making waves as one of the biggest names in rap and 2020 is sure to be the year that will cement his spot as a global superstar”, says John Miller, President of Swisher International.

The Swisher Sweets Artist project will also include Shaq’s Fun House that features DaBaby as the headliner.