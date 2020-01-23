Battle Rapper Explains How He told the White Boy He was Going To Punch him in The Face if He Said the “N” Word… and He Still Said It!

West Philly battle rapper and completely thurl dude, Avenue C told the white rapper that if he said the N-word during their battle on the Push Your Pen League he was “gonna steal him,” and because white people swear they can do and say anything… still did it.

Caucasity at its best… or worst…

“We were talking about it before we even battled. He kept telling me that he was going to say something in one of his rounds that’s gonna make me want to steal him.” Avenue C shares with battle rap influencer and analyst Ben Swayze on his New Era podcast. “So I am telling him… ‘Bro… if you say something that’s gonna make me steal you, I am gonna steal you.”

“Prior to that, he and I had a conversation off-camera and I told him ‘Bro… I don’t want to hear you say the N-word in this battle, bruh.'”

Battle Rap Trap proprietor and rapper himself, DI da Hennyman chimed in with disbelief that he had the premeditated and unmitigated gall to say it in a room filled with Black and Brown people. Check it Avenue C’s remarks and see if you are just as outrage:

The larger conversation is why did he want to say it. Ta-Nehisi Coates places it in a clearer context.

Coates poses to the audience this, “The question one must ask is why so many white people have difficulty extending things that are basic laws of how human beings interact [with] Black people.”

But he doesn’t leave it there.

He further says, “When you’re white in this country, you’re taught that everything belongs to you. You think you have a right to everything. … You’re conditioned this way. It’s not because your hair is a texture or your skin is light. It’s the fact that the laws and the culture tell you this. You have a right to go where you want to go, do what you want to do, be, however — and people just got to accommodate themselves to you.”

“So here comes this word that you feel like you invented,” Coates continues. “And now somebody will tell you how to use the word that you invented. ‘Why can’t I use it? Everyone else gets to use it. You know what? That’s racism that I don’t get to use it. You know, that’s racist against me. You know, I have to inconvenience myself and hear this song and I can’t sing along. How come I can’t sing along?’”

While inviting you into our culture, there are rules to play with us. Coates details the challenge for white people who want to play, but don’t want to respect the playground that they are in. “The experience of being a Hip-Hop fan and not being able to use the word ‘ni**er’ is actually very, very insightful. It will give you just a little peek into the world of what it means to be Black. Because to be Black is to walk through the world and watch people doing things that you cannot do, that you can’t join in and do. So I think there’s actually a lot to be learned from refraining.”